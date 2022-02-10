Charles Donald Robinson, 71, of Carrollton, passed away from a stroke on Friday, Feb. 7, 2022, while surrounded by his family and friends after several years of declining health and the devastating recent loss of his beloved companion and “little man dog,” Paul.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dyan Estvanko Robinson; daughter, Charlotte Robinson Barnett; granddaughters, Julianna Barnett, and Elizabeth Barnett; as well as, sister, Nita Robinson Reaves (Brad); brother, Dennis Robinson; brothers-in-law, Scotty Maxwell, Larry Estvanko (Teresa) and Gary Estvanko (Donnia); along with several nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Jean Phillips Braswell and C.B. Robinson; sister, Linda Robinson Maxwell; brother, Ronald Robinson; and his companion dog, Paul.
Donald entered this world on Oct. 12, 1950, in Carrollton, and from that moment on, he lived his life at full speed. He attended Bowdon High School and graduated with the class of 1968, and then went on to work at Bell South for 32 years before retiring in 2000.
He was an avid and successful drag racer and could be found feeding his need for speed at drag strips across the country.
Donald lived a full and adventuresome life to say the least. Although he was known to be quite opinionated at times, he was also one of the most caring and generous men to walk this earth. It was not out of the ordinary to hear him doing burnouts in residential neighborhoods or for him to test the limits of any car, motorcycle, airplane or boat that he came across. Lines on the road and speed limits were merely suggestions that he didn’t much care for. He feared nothing and no one.
Donald did not believe in sugar coating anything, and he had no problem telling anyone exactly how he felt. No one ever had to wonder about where they stood with Donald Robinson. Although he had a rough and tough exterior, his granddaughters brought out the sweetest parts of him. He was the most devoted and fun Pawpaw, and was always quick to tell others about just how much he loved them.
Donald loved Paul, drag racing, old cars, airplanes, fishing, trying new restaurants and watching cooking shows, but he especially loved being with his family and friends. He had fun wherever he went, especially when it involved an adventure with best friend, Andy Ethridge or Dyan’s “sister-wife” Lisa Hannah. He was always the life of the party, sometimes a little too much so. No one was ever bored when Donald Robinson was around.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating, with Julianna Barnett, Elizabeth Barnett and Mr. Todd Hunt speaking.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated following the service.
Pallbearers are Andy Ethridge, Steve Blair, Sam Hannah, Terry Jackson, Scott Young and Steve Weir. Honorary pallbearers are Jacob Bowen, Wayne Welch, Richard Shelby, Matt Maxwell, Russ Maxwell, Ronnie Johnson, Charlie Ray Thompson, Danny Bailey, Hank Wadsworth, Jeremiah Hill, Patrick Hendrickson and Todd Hunt.
As Donald liked to say, “It takes three things in this world: faith, family and friends,” and he proved that every day of his life. Arrivederci!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Roopville Road Baptist Church at 835 North Hwy 27, Roopville, GA 30170.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
