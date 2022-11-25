Donald Leon Robinson

Mr. Donald Leon Robinson, age 92 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 23, 2022.

He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on November 12, 1930, son of the late John Edward Robinson and Ella Faye Adams Robinson Stamps.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
1:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
