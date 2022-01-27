Donald F. Boswell

Donald Farris Boswell, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1937, in Marion County, Kentucky, son of the late Bricken Boswell and the late Catherine Wright Boswell Combs.
Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received a Bachelor of Art degree from Kentucky Christian College and became a minister of the gospel. Donald pastored at Westwood Christian Church in Ashland, Kentucky, for 15 years and later served as pastor at Cross Plains Christian Church. He most recently attended Southern Hills Church.
Donald also served the children of Carroll County as a school bus driver in the Carroll County School System for 10 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruby Boswell; stepfather, Benton Combs; brothers, Ronald Floyd, Robert Boswell, Richard Boswell, and Jerry Boswell; and grandson, Jacob Boswell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jewell Tomes Boswell, of Carrollton; his children and their spouses, Danny and Lynn Boswell, Ron and Rita Boswell, Donna Wells, Timothy and Janna Boswell, and Michael and Beverly Boswell; half-brother, Paul Combs; half-sisters, Peggy and Judy; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Ron Boswell, Timothy Boswell and Scott Blount officiating. Interment will follow in Cross Plains Christian Church Cemetery with Dale Lovelady performing graveside services. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors. Those serving as pallbearers will be Danny Boswell, Timothy Boswell, Michael Boswell, Eli Boswell, Dustin Boswell and Logan Edwards. Ron Boswell will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
