Mr. Donald “DON” Leroy Glenn, 82 of Temple, Ga. passed away, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
He was born August 12, 1939 in Corsicana, Texas the son of the late James Glenn and the late Mrs. Beatrice Gore Hill Glenn. He was a purchasing Manager at Royal Creations and retired as Co-Owner of Phoenix Manufacturing. He was a Christian and was a member of the American Legion Post #70, he was a member of the Villa Rica Lodge #72 F&AM. He enjoyed Hunting and Fishing. He also served in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, of 36 years, Mrs. Hilda Morris Glenn of Temple, Daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and A.J. Cieplenski of Las Vegas, NV, Susan and Brad Bloom of Plainwell, MI, and Angela Ayers of Las Vegas, NV, two sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie Glenn and Lisa Youngblood of Dallas and Blake Glenn and Ashley Jamison of Villa Rica, 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Melrose Hill Memorial Park with Military Honors. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jamie Glenn Youngblood, Blake Glenn Jamison, Seth Jamison, Mason Hurst, Jim Fultz and Dwight Bell.
The family request that in Lieu of Flowers contributions be made to the American Legion Post 70, 120 Legion Lake Circle, Villa Rica, GA 30180
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
