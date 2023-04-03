Donald “Don-Don” Rogers, Jr

Donald “Don-Don” Rogers, Jr., age 31, of Roopville, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on January 15, 1992, the son of Donald Edward Rogers, Sr. and Gloria Weinman Tankersley.

Don-Don attended Central High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.

To send flowers to the family of Donald Rogers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 4
Visitation
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 4
Funeral
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
5:00PM-6:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos