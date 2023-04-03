Donald “Don-Don” Rogers, Jr., age 31, of Roopville, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on January 15, 1992, the son of Donald Edward Rogers, Sr. and Gloria Weinman Tankersley.
Don-Don attended Central High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors.
His maternal grandparents, Joe & Betty Weinman, preceded him in death.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother & stepfather, Gloria & Mitch Tankersley; father & stepmother, Donald & Zandra Rogers; children, Brantley Rogers and Panillia Fisher Rogers; sisters & brother-in-law, Jessica & Richard Cheatwood, Kayla Rogers, and Amber Rogers; stepsister, Cassie Rogers; and significant other, Amanda Meadows.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 5 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Pastor Curtis Costley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Rogers, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.