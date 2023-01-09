Donald Cook

Donald Eugene Cook, 65, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Mr. Cook was born in Atlanta, on Feb. 26, 1957, the son of the late Grady Bradley Cook and Dorothy Mozell Fortner Cook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Donald Eugene Cook, 65, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Mr. Cook was born in Atlanta, on Feb. 26, 1957, the son of the late Grady Bradley Cook and Dorothy Mozell Fortner Cook.
He worked for Wickes Lumber, Royal Creations, Delta and as a security guard at Sony Music.
He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Davita (Jimmy) Starr, Barbara (Bob) Meyer, Kathy (Johnny) McKenzie, Deborah and (Ron) Watson; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Harris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117; or Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1304, Carrollton, GA 30112
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.