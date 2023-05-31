Mr. Donald “Bullhead” Russell, age 57, of Carrollton, died on May 26, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday June 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, the Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev. Frederick Ricks, Eulogist.

