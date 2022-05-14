Donald Arrington

Donald Dent Arrington, 67 of Macon, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1954, in Macon, the son of the late Dewell D. Arrington and Martha Porter Arrington.
After graduating from high school, Donald continued his education studying auto mechanics. His career would later take him to Blackwater Security Company in Virginia.
Donald loved old cars, was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, but most importantly loved spending time with his daughter, Victoria.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Danny Arrington.
Those left to honor his memory are his daughter, Victoria Arrington; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Mark Tovar; brothers and sister-in-law, Scott Arrington, and Craig and Cherie Arrington.
On Sunday, May 15, 2022, a memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Caryl Strange officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with Donald’s wishes, his cremains will be interred at Veal Community Cemetery following the service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
