Mr. Jimmie Donald Allen, age 83, of Carrollton, GA passed away July 5, 2023. He was born August 20, 1939 in Tallapoosa, GA to the late Jim and Ruby Robinson Allen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Dot Williams and brother, Royce Allen.

Donald proudly served in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge, he continued working to help all veterans. He was a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans organization. He could be found making sure all the veterans in his church had flags to memorialize their service. He helped with and rode on DAV floats in many parades. He loved bluegrass music and loved participating in festivals as the Master of Ceremony in DAV festivals all over Georgia. He emceed festivals in Hiram, Blueridge, the Buncombe Outpost and until his health began to decline, he emceed at the Carrollton Fairgrounds for their DAV festivals.

Service information

Jul 7
Visitation
Friday, July 7, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Miller Funeral Home
41 West Mill Street
Tallapoosa, GA 30176
Jul 8
Funeral
Saturday, July 8, 2023
11:00AM
Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel
41 W Mill St
Tallapoosa, GA 30176
