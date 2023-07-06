Mr. Jimmie Donald Allen, age 83, of Carrollton, GA passed away July 5, 2023. He was born August 20, 1939 in Tallapoosa, GA to the late Jim and Ruby Robinson Allen. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Dot Williams and brother, Royce Allen.
Donald proudly served in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge, he continued working to help all veterans. He was a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans organization. He could be found making sure all the veterans in his church had flags to memorialize their service. He helped with and rode on DAV floats in many parades. He loved bluegrass music and loved participating in festivals as the Master of Ceremony in DAV festivals all over Georgia. He emceed festivals in Hiram, Blueridge, the Buncombe Outpost and until his health began to decline, he emceed at the Carrollton Fairgrounds for their DAV festivals.
He was a longtime, faithful member of Steadman Baptist Church, where he worked the sound board for many years. After his retirement from the Southwire Company, he bought a Nikon camera and photography became one of his passions. He also loved researching genealogy and compiling ancestry data.
Donald’s most cherished love and passion was being PawPaw. He loved his family and will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Dees Allen, of Carrollton; daughter and son in law, Tracy and Timothy Redding, of Temple; granddaughter, McCall and Josh Johnson, of Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Rylee Mae and Lucas Oliver Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM from the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Randall Moore officiating.
Music will be provided by June and Sandra Walker. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Redding, Matthew Buckner, and Robert Rivers.
Interment will follow in Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery.
His family will receive friends, Friday evening, July 7th, at Miller Funeral Home between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 PM.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Allen, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.