Mr. Don Wallace Dedman, Sr., age 78, of Carrollton, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Mr. Dedman was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on Dec. 5, 1944 the son of the late William David Dedman and Frances Jeanette Biggers Dedman.
He was a graduate of Southern Tech and was retired Sales Engineer for Landis and Gyr. He enjoyed water skiing and loved photography, taking pictures of his grandchildren and sporting events. Mr. Dedman had taught Sunday School through the years and was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, Georgia.
The family would like to thank The Stewart House, Sacred Journey Hospice, Tanner Staff and doctors for the care they provided to Mr. Dedman over the past months.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Priscilla S. Dedman; sons-and daughters-in-law, Wally (April) Dedman, Davey (Chasity) Dedman, Joey (Lyn) Dedman; grandchildren, Nicholas (Ally) Dedman, Reid Dedman, Anna Dedman, Chandler Dedman, Cierrah (Dylan) Kierbow, Christian Dedman, Christopher Dedman, Maggie (Taylor) Shumake, Max (Alyson) Dedman, Matthew Dedman; brother, Billy Dedman; sister-in-law, Diane (Richard) Cook; brother- in-law, Ronnie Henderson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gayle Henderson and brother, Paul Dedman.
The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Midway Church. The funeral service was held at 4 p.m. with his son’s officiating.
Interment was at West Georgia Memorial Park with Nicholas Dedman, Reid Dedman, Chandler Dedman, Christopher Dedman, Max Dedman, Matthew Dedman, Dylan Kierbow and Taylor Shumake serving as pallbearers.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
