Don Wallace Dedman

Mr. Don Wallace Dedman, Sr., age 78, of Carrollton, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Mr. Dedman was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on Dec. 5, 1944 the son of the late William David Dedman and Frances Jeanette Biggers Dedman.

