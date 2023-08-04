Mr. Don Wallace Dedman, Sr., age 78, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Midway Church. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Service information

Aug 6
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 6, 2023
4:00PM
Midway Church
3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Aug 6
Visitation
Sunday, August 6, 2023
2:30PM-4:00PM
Midway Church
3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway
Villa Rica, GA 30180
