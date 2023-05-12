Don Richard Scarbrough

Don Richard Scarbrough, Sr., 92, of Douglasville, Ga passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on November 18, 1930. He is the son of the late Mell Scarbrough and the late Ada Monroe Scarbrough.

Don was devoted to God, family and his career. He was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville for about 30 years where he served as an elder, Sunday School leader and a Stephen Minister. Don was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and was an aeronautical engineer at Lockheed for 35 years. He loved nature and greatly admired the beauty of God’s creation. He and his wife, Celia, loved traveling and greatly appreciated the world.

