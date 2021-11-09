Floyd Donald “Don” Horsley passed away on November 7, 2021 after and extended illness. He was 83.
Mr. Horsley was born on October 22, 1938 in Newnan, Georgia to the late Floyd A. and Clarice Winkles Horsley. He was retired from Southwire and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Haralson County, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tommy Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jennie Lynn Horsley; his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jon Denney; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Billie Ray Horsley; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Martha and Clifford Adams, Sarah and Al Kuykendall, and Dona and Hershel Johnson; his grandchildren, Blake Johnson and his wife, Taylor, and Clara Denney; his great-grandchildren, Mackenna and Jade Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Haralson County. Bro. Kevin McAdams will officiate. Pallbearers will be Joey Adams, Mike Adams, Larry West, Jon Kuykendall, Blake Johnson, and Mark Pitts. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church (1055 Old Hwy 100, Waco, GA 30182) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted but those wishing to do so can make contributions in Don’s memory to Tanner Hospice (Tanner.org or (770) 214-2355).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.