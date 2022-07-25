Don Edward Pope, 79 of Villa Rica passed away, Saturday 16, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica Georgia.
He was born April 8, 1943 in Carroll County GA the son of the late Jack Pope and the late Clotile Long Pope. He was and Engineer for 30 years with the Geogia Department of Transportation
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother David Pope
Survivors include companion Shannon Carraway, former spouse and friend Connie Spillers, sister Sue Craddock of Villa Rica GA, two nieces Kelley Paladore of Duluth, GA and Krista Womack of Fayetville,
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of J. Collins Home. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the Family request that contributions be made to Phoenix Rising Border Collie Rescue at (PRBCR.org)
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.