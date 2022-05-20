Dolores Elaine Cutlip, 75, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she was received into the arms of Jesus.
She was born to Charles and Rosella Eileen Elliott Jackson in Bellefontaine, Ohio in 1946. She graduated from London High School in 1964 and married James Thomas Cutlip Sr. on March 20, 1965. Together, they had three children, James Thomas Jr., Christopher Alan and Nicole Suzanne.
Dolores relocated to Florida in 1982 to be closer to her mother. She resided in Palm Beach County for over 30 years before moving to Carrollton, where she happily retired.
She shared her love of nature and the outdoors with her children and grandchildren on many camping adventures and just “getting lost” at a moment’s notice. She also loved baseball, all birds and animals and most importantly spending time with her family. Many amazing memories were made with her family and friends while completing her “bucket list”.
Dolores always put others before herself, including strangers and friends in need. Many local churches and soup kitchens benefited from her regular donations and she was best known among her friends and family for her selflessness and giving heart.
She is predeceased by her mother, Rose; father, Bill; brother, Don; former husband, “Tom”; son-in-law, Jay; daughter-in-law, Rose.
She is survived by her siblings, Rick and Michelle of Phoenix, AZ; Becky of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Betty Jackson of Ohio; children, Jim of Spring Hill, FL; Chris and Anlea of Carrollton; Nicole and Doug Warner of Blairsville; Alicia and Chris Vogan of Austin, TX; her grandchildren, Tasha, Amber, Kyle, Taylor, Christopher Jr., Cooper, Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Adyn and Anyla. There are many others that she “adopted” throughout her life that were very important to her, as well as many nieces and nephews she cherished.
In lieu of flowers, or if you would like to continue Dolores’s legacy of giving, donations can be given in her name to Carroll County Soup Kitchen in Carrollton; and Midway Church Scholarship Fund for 6-12 grade youth camps in Villa Rica.
Dolores Cutlip’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Her legacy will live on through her family and continued acts of kindness. She will be honored in a fun celebration of life at her home on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 12-5 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
