Dollie Mae Byrd, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 28, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton.
Her viewing will be Friday June 3, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The family requests that all those attending these events wear a mask.
Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117. (770) 832-9059.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.