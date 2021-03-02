Dollar General, a chain of discount convenience stores, has opened a new store in Villa Rica.
The store, located at 101 Prospector Drive, is expected to employ six to 10 people, depending on the need. In a press release announcing the opening, the store said it provides employees with competitive wages, training, and development program, and other benefits.
Dollar General stores provide residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, and more. The company says approximately 75% of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General store.
The company said it is also involved in the communities served by its stores. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.
Since its inception in 1993, the company said its Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.