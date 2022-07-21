I didn’t know the exact date for the “dog days of summer” to set in, but my body has been telling me for sometime now that they are definitely here. I think they may have gotten an early start this year with a heat wave in June and some record highs all across the country and even abroad in recent days. But, hey, it’s summer!
I know it’s an essential part of God’s creation and order, but I just don’t fare well in hot weather.
According to Farmer’s Almanac (farmersalmanac.com), the official period is July 3 through August 11 for what is described as "the most oppressive period of summer.” That would put us about half way into it, but for me it started the first day it got above 70 degrees with accompanying high humidity.
I know my dogs don’t particularly care for heat, either. They don’t mind shorter walks and seem to enjoy getting back into the air-conditioned house almost as much as I do.
I wondered if “dog days” got its name because of dogs, but apparently it has more to do with the Dog Star (Sirius) than it does our four-legged best friends which have to resort to panting to keep their bodies cool when the weather outside is sweltering.
According to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia (www.wikipedia.org), the dog days of summer are historically, the period following the heliacal rising of the star Sirius which Greek and Roman astrology connected with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever and mad dogs and bad luck. Heliacal means relating to or near the sun, and, yes, I had to look it up.
It also reports that the dog days of summer are now taken to be the hottest and most uncomfortable part of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Although it officially lasts only a little over a month, for me the discomfort stretches from sometime in April until late September.
We definitely have the heat. The predicted high for the weekend was in the low nineties as I was editing this piece from when I first wrote on this topic a few years ago. That’s way too far up on the thermometer for me. Sudden thunderstorms—yep, we have had a lot of those. But I do like storms; I sit on the porch in my rocking chair and watch them.
The heat can definitely bring on a lethargic reaction especially when I have to go outside and mow. I don’t know about mad dogs, but the poodle Delta does get a little sassy when I explain to her it’s too hot to go outside, even for a short walk.
Steamy weather to me is bugs—flying bugs, crawling bugs, biting bugs, stinging bugs, stinking bugs, and bugs which attach themselves to my pets and me.
As soon as I step out the door, they dive-bomb my hair, my face, my eyes, my ears and my mouth when I open it to say unkind things about them. Then there are spiders and snakes, scorpions and other creepy, crawly things like the little grub-looking, inch worm looking creatures which invaded the house last summer and are back again.
My only hot days friends in the critter kingdom are my legion of lizards and birds which dispose of some of the things which are bugging me.
For as long as I can remember, I have not been a fan of hot weather. As a child, I avoided the baking sun by playing in the cool dirt under the house, which was not underpinned, looking for doodle-bugs, or under a shade tree shooting marbles.
I just don’t do the four s’s: searing sun, sweat and bug swatting very well. Give me a brisk fall breeze rustling colorful leaves and wafting campfire smoke. That’s the ideal weather for me.
