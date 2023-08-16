“Strays”
(Rated R for pervasive language, crude and sexual content, and drug use. Opens in theaters on August 18.)
I’m a little curious about Universal’s justification for making “Strays,” an extremely R-rated parody of those sappy “narrating dog” movies like the ’90s family classic “Homeward Bound” or more recent fare like “A Dog’s Purpose.” The genre is certainly ripe for mockery, but it seems like the target demo for the flick’s raunchy, gross humor is middle school boys who are too young to buy a ticket.
I’m sure “Strays” will eventually find a big audience once it hits On Demand and streaming services, but I have to imagine its box office prospects are limited. So, is this going to be a future comedy classic that bombs in theaters but finds new life a few years down the road? I can’t predict the future, but I have to guess it’s doubtful. While there are a handful of laughs scattered throughout the 90-minute running time, the premise runs out of gas long before the closing credits.
The story kicks off when Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), a scruffy, optimistic mutt is abandoned in a rough part of town by his horrible owner, Doug (Will Forte). Reggie thinks it’s an extreme game of fetch until a streetwise, foul-mouthed stray named Bug (voiced by Jamie Foxx) tells him the truth: his owner was awful and he’s better off now. Determined to seek revenge for years of mistreatment, Reggie embarks on a dangerous quest with new pals Bug, Maggie (an Australian Shepherd voiced by Isla Fisher) and Hunter (an anxiety-riddled Great Dane voiced by Randall Park).
There’s only so much mileage you can get out of a bunch of cute dogs repeatedly dropping f-bombs; while I’m not a prude (far from it), it gets old fast. As such, the first half hour or so moves at a glacial pace. However, things improve a bit once screenwriter Dan Perrault and director Josh Greenbaum focus on the oddball dynamic of Reggie’s new friend group.
Say what you want about the easy, lowbrow humor, I respect Ferrell and Park for delivering genuine performances rather than phoning it in for a big paycheck. Reggie’s kindhearted naiveté reminded me of Buddy the Elf, one of Ferrell’s most beloved characters, while Park’s deadpan delivery helped make Hunter my favorite part of the movie.
Well, aside from a couple of surprising cameos that prompted some of the only moments I genuinely laughed out loud. I’d never dream of spoiling them, but props to the actors involved for committing to the ridiculous gags.
Grade: C-
“Dreamin’ Wild”
(Rated PG for language and thematic elements. Now playing in select theaters, available On Digital and On Demand September 19.)
I love when a hidden gem comes out of nowhere and provides a rich viewing experience. I knew nothing about the recent drama “Dreamin’ Wild” — based on real-life brothers who received an unanticipated second chance at a music career they thought had passed them by — before I got a screening invite from the studio.
It’s a rare treat to go into a film without even seeing a trailer, and I’m so glad that’s what happened in this case. “Dreamin’ Wild” turns out to be a poignant, slow-burn that’s worth seeking out as the summer movie season winds down. But don’t worry if you can’t make the drive to a theater showing it on the big screen; it hits all the various rental services in a few weeks.
In this intimate, heartwarming story, struggling singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson (Casey Affleck) gets a second chance at a childhood dream when a forgotten album he recorded in the 1970s with his brother Joe (Walton Goggins) is discovered by a small, but enthusiastic fanbase four decades later. While it brings hope of a new path in their lives, for Donnie it also causes long-buried guilt and regret to resurface. With the help of his supportive wife (Zooey Deschanel), proud parents (Beau Bridges and Barbara Deering) and, of course, his brother, Donnie attempts to use this new chance at success to repair the mistakes of his past.
Director Bill Pohlad (who also helmed 2014’s excellent Brian Wilson biopic “Love & Mercy”) eschews overly stylized touches or unnecessary complex filmmaking techniques, instead choosing to focus on the characters at the heart of the narrative. The screenplay, which Pohlad co-wrote with Steven Kurutz, centers Donnie but makes sure to highlight the impact his words and behavior have on those around him.
“Dreamin’ Wild” boasts a number of strong performances, including Affleck (who pulls off a role far more complex than it seems on the quiet surface) and Bridges. However, it’s Goggins — outstanding as always — who steals the movie. His work as someone who has always lived in the shadow of his brother is just devastating.
In a less competitive awards season, he’d be a strong candidate for Best Supporting Actor. (As it stands, that one’s a two-way race between Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr.) Regardless, he’s the heart and soul of the film.
Grade: B+
