Do you believe in Santa Clause? Before you answer, think carefully about the question. When my children became a bit skeptical that a rotund, white-bearded man in a red suit could fly around the world in one night in a magical sleigh held aloft by a team of pixie-dusted reindeer, I cautioned them. Those who don’t believe may wake up on Christmas morning with nothing in their stockings. What does it take for you to believe?
Ted Lasso asked us in the middle of a global pandemic, “Do you believe in miracles?” When the worst team in the English league recruits an American football coach who knows nothing about real “football,” it will take a miracle for anything good to happen. The miracle of this quirky Netflix comedy is that its main character and storyline were wholesome, kind, and filled with the kind of hope the world needed in our darkest moments. Ted Lasso made us believe in miracles. Ted Lasso made us love soccer and Roy Kent! Ted Lasso invited us to choose to believe.
This year, I choose to believe in Santa Clause. I choose to believe that the kindness, generosity, and jolliness of the Santa story is something the whole world can embrace. Some Christians have worried that the Santa story and the Jesus story are competing narratives. I believe they are complementary. In an increasingly secular society, Santa might be our last best hope of reminding people that God’s gift of love in Jesus is the most wonderful Christmas present in the world. What if believing in Santa is a gateway to believing in Jesus? After all, if you can believe in one miraculous person who represents the best of humanity, maybe you can believe in the miracle of God with us.
In the Gospel of Mark, there is a story about a man who brings his son to Jesus to be healed. In ancient times many mental and physical illnesses were attributed to demons. Whatever the exact sickness, the boy had been afflicted for many years with a dangerous malady. Jesus reminded the man and the watching crowd, “If you can believe, all things are possible to those who believe.” The man responded with faith, “Lord, I believe, help my unbelief.”
I choose to believe in Santa Clause because waking up on Christmas morning to a stocking filled with small gifts of love brings me joy. The expression on children’s faces when they see the one toy they have been wishing for under the tree is a small miracle. Fairy tales and pretend create powerful imaginations in children. Imaginative children remind us that believing is an invitation to embrace the impossible with wonder and awe. Children who believe grow up to be adults who are open to the possibility that nothing is impossible with God, including a baby, born of a virgin, who comes to save the world.
The world makes it hard to believe. The Bible says faith is the assurance of things hoped for. Santa Clause may be a childhood fantasy, but I choose to believe because believing in Santa brings me hope. I have hope that the goodness and kindness and generosity of the Santa story might connect the world with the goodness and kindness and generosity of the Jesus story. Believing in the Jesus story opens the way to new life, life beyond the possible, life eternal. Some days, I need to pray, “I believe, help my unbelief.” This time of year, Santa gives me a small nudge toward a deeper faith in the human capacity for love. Love is the greatest gift we can receive, whether from Santa or Jesus or Ted Lasso. It’s all the same story, the same gift, the same miracle. What is impossible for us is God’s miracle. Believe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.