Dmitrieva makes history in last match of the season

The singles play record book has been updated on a day where the Wolves take a tough 5-2 loss to Lee on Wednesday to end the 2023 season.
Iuliia Dmitrieva picked up her 11th win at No. 1 singles to break the record of wins at Line 1 and tied the record for most singles wins at any line in a season.
The No. 1 singles win over the nationally-ranked Lady Flames was an impressive battle where Dmitrieva won the first set 6-2, lost the second set 6-4 and closed off the first match win of the day with a 10-6 third set.
The graduate student ends her time at UWG with a 11-8 singles record with every win coming at the top line.
Callie Stanfield is the embodiment of the trajectory of this program getting better and playing harder in each match towards the end of the season. Stanfield grabbed the other match win of the day with a dominating 6-3, 6-2 straight set win in No. 6 singles. This capped off a 8-6 singles record with 3 conference wins on the season. “These girls played their hearts out today,” said Head Coach Rhonda Bush. “We played incredible, almost got a win at line 3 and we were down one player with our line 2 player out sick. This has been a great season and they have been so fun to watch grow.”
The Wolves end this season with a 11-9 overall record and 2-8 record in the Gulf South Conference.
