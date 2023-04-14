Dmitrieva makes history in last match of the season

In the last match of the season, UWG’s Iuliia Dmitrieva picked up her 11th win at No. 1 singles to break the record of wins at Line 1 and tied the record for most singles wins at any line in a season.

 UWG Athletics

The singles play record book has been updated on a day where the Wolves take a tough 5-2 loss to Lee on Wednesday to end the 2023 season.

Iuliia Dmitrieva picked up her 11th win at No. 1 singles to break the record of wins at Line 1 and tied the record for most singles wins at any line in a season.

Trending Videos