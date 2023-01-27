Many years ago, I lived in Paris. I was there for only three months but it remains one of my clearest memories.
I was a sheltered kid from Carrollton, Georgia. Nothing I had ever seen had prepared me for the intensity of urban life in one of the most famous cities on the planet. For the trip over, I wore a pair of liberty overalls (trusted britches of old men, hereabouts). Looking back on it, probably not the most glamorous choice I could have made to begin my professional modeling career, but I wore them proudly.
I’ve always been cautious, so before I traveled, I read a book about big city safety. So, when I got there, I was fully prepared to not make eye contact, to avoid poorly lit neighborhoods after dark, and to not accept candy from strangers. It was all invaluable advice, but what the author of the book had failed to mention is, “never leave your luggage alone – not for a minute.” I wish he had, because when I arrived at the modeling agency and discovered that there were five flights of stairs up and no elevator, my giant duffel had to be temporarily abandoned.
On the wall in the hallway, there was a bank of buzzers. I looked and found the agency name, “Prestige.” I buzzed it several times, trying to find out what to do about my bag but a laughing and intelligible lady kept answering, so I didn’t get any answers. I didn’t want to leave my duffel bag behind. It held everything I owned– my new camera, my work photos, my clothes, and a three-month supply of instant grits.
On the other hand, I couldn't drag the bag up five flights of stairs. I decided. I’d just run up and be back in a flash. Just to make sure (because I was a crafty country girl) I drug the bag underneath the stairs and stacked trash cans in front of it, disguising it as Parisian refuse.
Long story short, in the time it took me to run upstairs and back down again, someone had stolen my bag. Ursula (my agency manager) explained later, in a lilting German accent, “The Concierge who lives in the basement watches for models to show up from the airport and we think he has some robber friends who he calls to come to get the bags.”
I remember thinking “It might have made sense to warn me ahead of time – about the robber friends.”
So there I was, 21 years old in Paris, France, with literally “just the clothes on my back.” The owner of the agency yelled at me for leaving my bag downstairs. I walked coatless, through the drizzling rain, to get to my apartment. And I found out that my roommate was a demented supermodel who partied all night and slept all day.
I remember lying in my bed that night, wanting to cry. Instead, I prayed, “Dear God, you brought me here. So, if you want me to stay, I’d like a sign.”
A week later (after suffering through endless nights of trying to sleep through crazy house parties) I was at a “go-see.” The waiting room was full of skeletally beautiful girls, chain-smoking cigarettes. They were clutching their portfolios and waiting to be called in to meet the photographer. Everyone was dressed in black. I was wearing my Liberties.
We all perked up when the door opened. Out stepped a scruffy man who introduced himself as the photographer’s assistant. He went down the line and previewed all the books, choosing a few to take in to show his boss. When he got to me, he looked through my photos. He asked. “How do you like Paris?” I answered, “I hate it.”
He laughed. “How could you hate Paris?” It’s the most beautiful city in the world.”
I told him my tale of woe, of stolen luggage, and a crazy roommate.
He looked at me with an appraising eye and asked, “What size shoes do you wear?”
He smiled. “My girlfriend just moved back to America and she left some clothes at my place. Same size shoe. You’re welcome to them.”
I was surprised by his kindness. Then he added, “Plus, I’m moving out of my old apartment. It’s just 150 dollars a month- cash. So, if the landlord likes you, you can probably have it. She’s my great-aunt.”
A couple of days after, I was invited to formal tea at Madame Nurit’s fashionable left bank home. I attempted conversational French and liberally applied my native southern charm. She let me move in.
The only fly in the ointment is that it was six flights up and you guessed it, no elevator. I drug myself up the stairs and breathlessly unlocked the door.
To this day, I can still see the sun streaming through lace curtains and a big window looking over the Seine River. A once splendid wardrobe took up most of the room. A small iron bed with a thin mattress took up the rest. There was mismatched china on a shelf, a tiny refrigerator, and a tiny sink where I would wash dishes, my clothes, and my hair. It was just a maid’s garret, hardly big enough to turn around in, but it looked like a sign to me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.