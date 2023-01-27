Many years ago, I lived in Paris. I was there for only three months but it remains one of my clearest memories.

I was a sheltered kid from Carrollton, Georgia. Nothing I had ever seen had prepared me for the intensity of urban life in one of the most famous cities on the planet. For the trip over, I wore a pair of liberty overalls (trusted britches of old men, hereabouts). Looking back on it, probably not the most glamorous choice I could have made to begin my professional modeling career, but I wore them proudly.

