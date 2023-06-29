Long division. Man I have always hated long division. Math was never my subject to begin with growing up. Even here in the newsroom, I quip often, "We write. We don't math."
But long division means something else to me as I have gotten older — and I might hate this version even more.
We have been dividing as a country at a rapid pace for more than 10 years. It started longer ago than that, but it's gained speed recently.
What has caused it? Elections. Disease. General disdain for each other.
It is as if no group can stomach the word compromise let alone the idea that it might be wrong.
Many things seem to be based on perceptions without even attempting to exercise empathy.
Is perception reality? I did a smidgen of research on that particular subject and found a Psychology professor from that University of San Francisco that tackles that very question and he had some very interesting insights. Dr. Jim Taylor wrote the following which was published in 2019 in Psychology Today:
"At a societal level, when different individuals or constituencies develop perceptions that are so far apart, one immense problem is that no common ground can be found. This disconnect is exemplified in our current political climate where people of different political stripes have such diametrically opposed perceptions that it becomes impossible to orchestrate consensus or govern. The result is paralysis (Congress) or hostility (hate crimes). Going to extremes, a massive divide between perceptions in a country would likely lead to a slow, but steady, disintegration of the institutions that hold a society together (dystopian themes in literature and film or, well, our world today).
The challenge we face with our own thinking, as well as the thinking of others, is how to ensure that perceptions remain close to reality. This alignment is essential for us to live in the real world, find consensus with others, and maintain the individual, governmental, and societal structures that are necessary for life as we know it to exist. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
Don’t assume that your perceptions are reality (just your reality)
Be respectful of others’ perceptions (they may be right)
Don’t hold your perceptions too tightly; they may be wrong (admitting it takes courage)
Recognize the distortions within you that may warp your perceptions (seeing them will better ground your perceptions in reality rather than the other way around)
Challenge your perceptions (do they hold up under the microscope of reality?)
Seek out validation from experts and credible others (don’t just ask your friends because they likely have the same perceptions as you)
Be open to modifying your perceptions if the preponderance of evidence demands it (rigidity of mind is far worse than being wrong)"
As we look to Villa Rica and the things that are going on with the targets, a couple things come to mind.
Do I believe that VRPD is racist? Absolutely not. While the responsibility for this perception naturally falls on them, I also lay blame on the manufacturer. But if the unfortunate incident that has made national news does nothing else, it should urge us all to understand that while legal racism is over, thanks to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960's, there are still battles of perception.
As long as African-American parents still have to have "the talk" with their teens before they go off by themselves, there is still racism. As long as a caucasian man puts his hand over his wallet at the sight of a young African-American male, or as long as we speak about not being comfortable with being in a certain neighborhood, then the perception of racism is still hovering in our atmosphere.
Some of us don't want to admit that. I hear these things daily in the grocery store, at restaurants, and at civic meetings.
Until we can want to understand those that are not like us, we will continue to have these problems politically, societally, and personally, and ultimately we will toil in the brutality of long division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.