It was early Monday, April 12, the beginning of National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, set aside each year to recognize the contributions of 911 emergency dispatchers.
Clay Patterson, who became Carroll County’s new E-911 director only 49 days earlier, had given his crew of telecommunicators a sort of treat: they could dress in casual clothes for that early morning shift. And he would sit in with the dispatchers as they handled calls for what promised to be an ordinary night of complaints about loud neighbors or officers reporting routine traffic stops.
But shortly after 3:34 a.m., that ordinary night suddenly disappeared. That’s when what should have been a speeding ticket issued on Interstate 20 turned into what Patterson called an “all-out war” on county law enforcement.
For more than two hours, the E-911 center would be handling radio calls from multiple agencies in pursuit of two men in a car, one of whom was firing a high-powered rifle at officers.
The dispatchers would literally be with each of those authorities, through their radios, as they tracked down the men who shot three of their brother officers. They would manage the inevitable panic and terror of a situation that most major metro police forces seldom face. They would do it all while coping with their own fear, their own grief, and projecting calm, level voices.
According to accounts of that night, the incident began on the eastbound lanes of I-20, between the Waco and Bremen exits, when a Georgia State Patrol trooper from the Villa Rica post clocked a Nissan Sentra traveling at 111 mph.
The trooper chased the car for a short distance before the driver pulled over. But as he approached, the car shot away, and the trooper began his pursuit. The driver evaded one attempt by the trooper to stop the car, but the officer maneuvered to try again.
Patterson, a veteran of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, was operating the Sheriff’s Office radio when the State Patrol, which has a separate dispatch system, called into the 911 Center to report that their officer was in a vehicle pursuit.
But as that was happening, the passenger of the speeding car leaned outside the vehicle and began firing at the patrol car with what later was identified as an AK-47 rifle. The GSP told Patterson that the trooper was now being fired upon.
The trooper was unharmed, but his car was disabled by the gunfire. Meanwhile, the Nissan sped on, turning onto the exit ramp to Temple. The quiet evening was quickly forgotten as the 911 center swung into action. Deputies were sent to Temple, where city officers there thought they had seen the Nissan. They also went to search for the trooper to make sure he was all right.
Dispatchers called Carrollton Police to tell them that it was believed that the Nissan was headed south on Georgia 113, straight into town. A camera system downtown alerted police that the vehicle was headed east and was approaching the Bankhead Highway.
Carrollton Police, Carroll Sheriff’s deputies and Villa Rica Police began to converge onto the scene as the pursuit resumed.
“Your adrenaline starts rising and the awareness in the whole (dispatch) room starts getting higher,” Patterson said. “(Dispatchers) were notifying every jurisdiction that it was happening, because there’s no telling what route they’re going to take.”
Patterson, who had worked this same shift as a law officer, could feel the tension. But so did everyone who was sitting in front of their computer consoles. He could feel the attentiveness in the room sharpen.
Sgt. Rob Holloway of CPD was in pursuit when his patrol car left the roadway and collided with a utility pole. The dispatchers responded to calls to send fire and ambulance units to the scene, and a short while afterward it was learned that Holloway had actually been shot and seriously wounded.
“That’s when it really hit home with everybody,” Patterson said.
“Everyone’s adrenaline was at an all-time high. You know, everyone was in tears. People were panicking. They were trying to figure out what the next step was to take. But they never let any of the emotions take over or get in the way of them doing their job,” Patterson said. “I mean, I had dispatchers that were in full-blown crying mode. But when an officer would key up on the radio, they would just put those tears aside and then they would just talk as normal as they could.”
The Nissan crashed and was abandoned by the two men inside, who fled into the darkness in the area of Ithica Elementary School.
“It wasn’t but a brief moment after that officer (Chase) Gordy with Villa Rica made contact with the suspects and he hollered he had been shot.”
“So, then it seemed at that point — well, it didn’t just seem — we knew that it was an all-out war on our law enforcement. It just was making the impact that much harder. But even as bad as it was, (dispatchers) were still doing their job. It was amazing.”
For a while, none of the other officers knew where Gordy was. Meanwhile, Patterson said, Gordy was talking to dispatchers telling them he needed help. They reassured him that help was on the way.
Two sheriff’s deputies, Jamison Trout and Jay Repetto, were near Gordy, but didn’t know it. They had stationed themselves on Highway 61 to keep traffic from entering the area. But with the call for help, they got into a patrol car and got a short distance down Whitworth Road where they saw the flashing blue lights of Gordy’s vehicle.
They drove up to the other patrol car, and that is when the gunman stepped out of the glare of the lights, ambushing the two deputies. He fired from the AK-47 at the vehicle. Repetto was wounded in the arm, but Trout fired back. Within moments, the armed man was dead.
Unaware of the situation — but knowing that another suspect was in the area — the dispatchers in the room decided to hold back any ambulance crews lest they rolled unexpectedly into danger. But other officers on the scene went into the area and rescued Gordy.
In the meantime, a small army of law enforcement were headed to the scene. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter, equipped with FLIR — Forward-Looking Infrared Radar that “lights up” a dark area like daylight — was in the air. An armored vehicle was on the road from Coweta County, and at least two special tactical units (S.W.A.T.) were on their way.
The intensity inside the dispatch room steadied. With all the law officers on the scene talking directly to one another, the dispatcher’s duties were just to get the resources the officers needed to the scene.
When the final suspect was arrested, the incident was essentially over. But the investigation was underway — as it continues to be — weeks afterward.
The morning of April 12 was one of the most violent episodes in the history of law enforcement in west Georgia. The three officers who were injured are healing; so are the dispatchers who experienced the events through their headsets. Patterson said that his main focus is to make sure that they are OK and will continue to be.
“After almost 14 years of being on the other end of the radio, I couldn’t have been any more proud,” Patterson said. “I was already proud, or I wouldn’t have taken this job. But I couldn’t have been any more proud of them at the way they handled themselves.”
