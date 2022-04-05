Mike L. Dishman, J.D., Ed.D., has been named the University of West Georgia’s dean of the College of Education and professor of education policy and governance, effective June 1.
Dishman's areas of teaching and scholarship include education law and policy, ethics, and leadership and governance in education. He co-authored six books on those topics during his 19 years in higher education and is a frequently requested speaker at state and national conferences.
While at Kennesaw State University, he served in multiple leadership roles, including department chair of Educational Leadership, associate dean and dean of the Graduate College, associate vice president for research policy and compliance, and associate vice provost. Concurrently with his academic practice, he advised public school districts and other organizations on the law and education for over two decades.
As dean of UWG's College of Eduction, Dishman will be responsible for leading the faculty and staff in service to students and the community by building upon the strengths of the college’s academic programs, curating robust student-centric experiences, expanding research and scholarly achievements, and engaging with internal and external community partners.
"I am confident that Dr. Dishman will continue the excellence in the College of Education, working with faculty and staff to support their innovative implementation of the strategic goals of UWG, fostering relevance, competitiveness, and placemaking," said Dr. Jon Preston, UWG's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
"With strong vision and collaborations throughout the region, he will be able to advance the college as the premier provider of world-class leaders in teaching, leadership and wellness," Dr. Preston noted.
Dishman joins the College of Education during a time of growth and success for the varied academic programs offered on campus, at off-campus sites and online. He is charged with leading one of the most community-engaged colleges in the region, consisting of six departments, labs, centers, and community clinic – all poised for even greater service in vital areas.
"I am honored to join the faculty of the UWG College of Education and serve as dean," Dishman said. "The college’s faculty and staff offer the most professionally relevant programs in Georgia and, in some cases, among the best in the nation.
"That legacy of excellence and engagement fully resonates with me, and I am deeply committed to serving as an enthusiastic steward of the college’s history, present, and future,” UWG's new dean said.
Dishman earned a bachelor of arts and a doctor of laws from the University of Mississippi, and a doctor of education in Leadership & Policy from Vanderbilt University.
The dean search included input from a broad, representative committee, campus stakeholders, and school systems leaders, and was led by a national search firm. With more than 130 faculty and staff, UWG's College of Education has earned numerous awards of distinction, serves thousands of undergraduate and graduate students, and boasts over 25,000 alumni, each having a strong impact in Georgia and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.