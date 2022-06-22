On Tuesday evening, Mayor Gil McDougal called for the second town meeting at the Villa Rica Public Library, regarding the proposed safety changes of Punkintown Road. He began the evening by expressing that the presented ideas were still in the conceptual stages and that the meeting drew from the feedback he and the city council received at the previous town hall session regarding this same issue.
However, just seven minutes into the meeting, things began to take a turn. Tempers began to rise as some of the Villa Rica citizens and residents living on or near Punkintown Road stood firm on their beliefs about what should or shouldn’t happen on the route that will affect so many living and traveling in that area.
McDougal gave Dewayne Comer the floor, and he began discussing numerical projections for traffic traveling along the current road versus the proposed plan.
The Villa Rica North Loop Bypass Project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) website, will allow trucks direct access to I-20 via the SR 101/Industrial Boulevard route. The new location roadways will encompass two roundabouts at SR 101/Industrial Boulevard/Rockmart Road and SR 61/Dallas Highway which, according to Comer and GDOT, will reduce congestion and increase safety at these locations.
“Why wouldn’t you put the roundabout at Old Stone Road,” said Barbara-Jean Brown, a resident who lives on Punkintown Road. “… instead of out there in the middle of nowhere?”
Brown’s interception to Comer’s explanation gave the right of way for the other residents to chime in, however, their questions were met with uncertain, somewhat vague, and inaccurate answers from Comer.
Questions regarding the volume of traffic currently on the road and proposed traffic after the new road is built were asked as well as accident statistics on Punkintown Road, and Comer and his former colleague had no specific answers.
“The goal is to slow the traffic down as a total down to the 40s. Forty to 45 miles an hour is what a city street should be at,” Comer said. “My concern, though, is to create a safe roadway.”
With more questions going unanswered to the crowd's liking and McDougal doing his best to answer what he could while trying to manage the small crowd and keep the meeting orderly, there was one man, Teddy Lee, who summed up all the residents concerns regarding increase in traffic, the dangers tractor trailers pose, status of the current roundabout, and how the slowing down of the traffic with more roundabouts could cause even more traffic congestion on an already crowded road.
“I’ve lived here pretty much all my life,” Lee said. “When I came back from south Georgia, a year out of law school in 1976, the proposed bypass was on the books back then in the same location it's showing today. Now the problem you have with bringing the bypass into Punkintown Road is that Punkintown Road has served as a northeast bypass for years. That suggests to me that your long term plan is to turn Punkintown into an ill-located bypass where some of these people are going to lose their homes. But I think you [Comer] said that you were going to engineer it so that the speed limit could go back up to 45. It’s 35 right now.”
According to McDougal, the actual traffic speed is about 51 to 56 miles an hour which is totally different from the set speed limit. So the goal is to slow the traffic speed down according to Comer. Residents expressed that what they want to see are improvements on the current roads — Punkintown Road and Old Stone Road — and that law enforcement should enforce the speed limits and signage should be placed to keep tractor trailers off of the road as they pose a safety threat for school buses and commuters traveling in SUV’s and regular-sized compact cars.
“I would like to make a suggestion,” said Marshall, a local resident in the area. “I just feel like this town hall meeting was premature. I just think that there is too much information missing. I would like to suggest that there be another town hall meeting and they have all the information that's been discussed. They say they’ve got it, they just don’t have it together. My question would be ‘Why we have this town hall meeting if you don’t have the answers to all the questions?’”
With the meeting going well over the set time of an hour, it ended with more questions. McDougal answered one last concern about the project's possible start date if approved, which would be approximately a year.
