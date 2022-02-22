Discover Your Roots GA is a free genealogy seminar which teaches family history research for all levels. The event, being held on March 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 157 Bob Smith Road, Sharpsburg, GA 30277.
Co-hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints metro Atlanta congregations, the Fayette County NAACP, and the Afro-American Historical & Genealogy Society (AAHGS), the event is designed to help participants find their ancestors, interpret DNA tests, and navigate online tools through group workshops and personal instruction. Doors will open at 8:30 to view the many displays that will be available. Lunch will be provided.
For many years, family history, or genealogy, has been among the most popular hobbies, but for many it seems difficult to know where to start. Others who have worked on their family history have run into roadblocks that they don’t know how to break through. For many, understanding DNA and how it can play a role in family research is something they would like to learn more about. Methods of recording and sharing family stories are also of interest.
For complete Discover Your Roots event information, including registration, classes offered, and how to sign up for individual one on one genealogical assistance, visit www.DiscoverYourRootsGA.org.
