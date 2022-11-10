Taajera Jones is quickly making her mark in the film and television industry and hopes to use her experiences soon to instruct others in the art of directing. Jones recently completed an internship on the upcoming film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and is earning respect in the industry with aspirations of becoming the “next great director.”

Jones, a Lithonia resident and recent University of West Georgia graduate, landed her internship on the highly anticipated second installment of the Black Panther series through the Georgia Film Academy while a college student.

