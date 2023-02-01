On Wednesday, Temple High School defensive lineman Kavon Coleman signed to play football at the next level for the University of Virginia at Wise.
And it wasn't necessarily the hard sell that persuaded the Temple Tiger to sign his name on the dotted line.
When asked why he chose this school, Coleman said, "I went on a visit, and the campus was beautiful. It really felt like I belonged there."
Coleman also said he was influenced by the attitudes of the people at UVA Wise while on his visit. In his words, "The players and coaches, they were really up front about it. They weren't trying to sugar-coat it just to get people to commit."
That up-front and transparent approach was what drew Coleman into signing with the UVA Wise Cavaliers, where head football coach Cory Nix says he will have some great opportunities to develop.
"Kavon, he's falling into a great opportunity in my opinion, development-wise for his game, his technique as a defensive lineman." Nix said. "I look forward to his development because I think he's going to get better once he goes off to college."
And when speaking about both Cam Vaughn and Coleman and what makes them next-level athletes, Nix also stressed how they handle themselves off the football field.
"In the year that I've been here with them, both of them have taken care of their academics first, which is a huge part," Nix said.
Coleman says he plans to major in physical education when he attends UVA Wise, and he is simply looking forward to keep playing football moving forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.