Dillard Allen Buchanan, 82, of Carrollton, GA passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Carrollton, GA on September 4, 1939 the son of the late Hezekiah (Hez) Brock Buchanan and the late Letha Thelma Cumby Buchanan. He graduated from Bowdon High School in 1958 and entered the United States Marines for a tour of duty. During his working years, he wore many different hats which included hair dresser, insulating chicken houses, installing urethane foam insulation, Duffey Sausage Company, City Supply Wholesale Grocery, Hubbard Pants Company, "manufacturing his own shampoo", residential building and owned and operated DES Waste Control for a number of years. Beginning in 1990 he video recorded various public Carroll County meetings including the Water Authority, City Council, County Commissioners, School Board, Health Board and illegal Environmental Sites. For the past several years he recorded mostly the meetings of the Carrollton City Council, Carroll County Water Authority, the Health Board and the political debates which he thoroughly enjoyed. At home he enjoyed doing yard work, gardening and growing plants and flowers. In the spring when you went down to the point at Fairfield, it would almost take your breath when you saw his hundreds of daffodils in full bloom. He was "one of a kind" and a good and true friend to many and will be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Buchanan and three brothers, Thomas W. Buchanan, Buford Buchanan and Jerry Buchanan.
Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Muse and her husband, Steve, of Carrollton; a brother, David Buchanan of Carrollton; three sisters-in-law, Ginny Buchanan of Villa Rica, Ann Buchanan and LaQuetta Buchanan both of Carrollton; a special friend, Melba Thomas of Villa Rica; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
