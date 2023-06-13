According to an announcement released by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Brian Dill, who has served as interim President and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, is stepping into the role full-time.
Also, the Chamber is welcoming back Rhyne Owenby, who is returning to the organization as Senior Vice President of Operations.
Through the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Dill and Owenby will lead local efforts to grow businesses and industries in Carroll County. And as president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow, Dill will be responsible for helping attract new opportunities to the region.
“It takes vision to lead these organizations,” said Jill Duncan, a local State Farm Insurance agent and chair of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. “Brian and Rhyne have that, and we’re excited to see where they take us.”
Dill has served in an interim role since the departure of former Chamber and Carroll Tomorrow President and CEO Karen Handel, who stepped down in early April. He previously worked with the Chamber and Carroll Tomorrow and will continue his duties as Vice President of External Affairs of Healthliant and Tanner Health System.
Also, Dill serves as chair of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission and serves on the board of governors for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
Holding a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in political science and master’s in business through UGA’s executive MBA program, Dill spent 16 years in corporate and industrial business development and recruitment as an economic development senior executive in several Georgia communities, including Carroll County, as well as the Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“As president of the chamber and Carroll Tomorrow — while also serving as vice president of our Healthliant program to enhance innovation and healthcare delivery — Brian is in a unique position to bring insight and experience to his duties,” said Loy Howard, chair and co-founder of Carroll Tomorrow.
Owenby returns to the Chamber after serving as the director of signature events and traditions at the University of West Georgia since last November. Having served in multiple roles with the Chamber from January 2019 to October, 2023 before assuming her role at UWG, she will continue to promote engagement through building relationships with current Chamber members, developing marketing and promotional campaigns, working with the county and local cities to enhance relationships and assisting the region rebuild following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously having served as president of Tickled Pink Gifts, an online gift boutique, and director of marketing and institutional development for Oak Mountain Academy, Owenby has an associate’s degree in applied science and fashion merchandising from the Art Institute of Atlanta and is currently earning a bachelor’s in organizational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
“With Rhyne, we’re going to see a brighter future in our community and our region," Howard said.
