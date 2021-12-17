Dil G. Barnett, age 94, passed away on December 16, 2021. Son of the late Truman and Mamie Trulove Barnett, Dil was born on May 9, 1927. He was one of nine children in the family which lived in rural Forsyth County, Georgia.
Dil was a graduate of Norcross High School, Reinhardt College, and Mercer University. He played basketball and baseball in college, and later went on to play minor league baseball. Dil also served in the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II.
Dil and Claire Hall married on July 2, 1948. They first met at Reinhardt College, and they later liked to recall how Claire would sit in the windowsill of her dorm to call down to Dil as he set out each morning to milk the cows.
Early in his career, Dil was a high school coach and teacher, serving in Cave Spring, Rockmart, and Cedartown. During these years, he impacted a number of young men who continued to stay in touch with him for the rest of his life. During the 1960s, in addition to coaching and teaching, Dil began to develop a farm in Polk County, Georgia. After a time, he left his career as a coach and teacher and farmed full time in Polk County and later in Ashburn, Georgia. In the 1990s, Dil and Claire retired to Carroll County to be able to watch their two grandchildren grow up, and for Dil to enjoy a favorite pastime, fishing.
In addition to his parents, Dil was preceded in death by all of his siblings, his wife, Claire Hall Barnett (on December 17, 2012), and son, Glenn (on October 28, 2021). He is survived by his daughter, Carol Barnett Jackson (Daniel) of Carrollton, granddaughter, Katie Jackson Nalls (Chris) of Tete, Mozambique, grandson, Russ Jackson (Karen) of Newnan, and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the wonderful staff of The Stewart House, Sacred Journey Hospice, and the sitter group, Caretakers of West Georgia, for their exemplary and compassionate care for Dil over the past seven months.
Honorary pallbearers will be the former athletes, coaches and students of Cave Spring, Rockmart and Cedartown High Schools.
Services for Dil Barnett will be on Tuesday, December 21st, at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens, Carrollton, Georgia.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Mr. Barnett may do so by donating to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Dr., McDonough, Georgia 30253.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.