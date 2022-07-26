The wheels of fortune have turned so many times I'm starting to get dizzy. When I was a kid not everyone went to college. Plenty of folks opted to work for their Pa down at the shop, learn haircutting at the local technical school, apprentice as an electrician, or keep plugging away at the grocery store where they started part-time in middle school. Decades have passed. Formal education has become more accessible particularly with the advent of the internet and remote learning. A college degree has become the new high school diploma. It is generally expected and most people go into debt to get it and sometimes heavily. But who's stopping to think about whether it's the best solution?
Two of our children have college degrees and two of them don't. Frankly, it doesn't seem to matter one bit. The two that don't have them are probably making more money than the others—I'm not asking—and they sally forth with their self-esteems quite intact. It just didn't suit what they wanted to do with their lives and they've had enough hustle in them to go and get what they wanted. I am no fan of 30-somethings slogging around in the basement while Mommy takes care of everything. Any child who is still at home and not in school has to be earning their keep and paying rent.
