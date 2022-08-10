Mini-Reviews of “A Love Song,” “Prey” and “Vengeance”
“A Love Song”
(Rated PG for mild thematic elements. Opens in select theaters on August 12.)
The premise: Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler who spends most of her time at a Colorado campground fishing, birdwatching and searching for constellations in the night sky. But that’s how she distracts herself while awaiting the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), someone from her past who is navigating his own journey across the West.
The verdict: Dickey is a tremendously gifted character actress who has been delivering memorable performances for almost 30 years. Adept at both comedy (“My Name is Earl,” “Palm Springs”) and drama (her work in “Winter’s Bone” and “Breaking Bad” is bone-chilling), she’s the epitome of a “Hey! It’s that lady!” performer. When you see her pop up in a movie or television show, you know you’re in for a treat.
That’s why I’m so glad she’s finally getting a chance to shine as the lead in this modest romantic drama. Max Walker-Silverman, making his feature debut as a writer-director, crafted “A Love Song” with the actress in mind and it was a brilliant decision.
For the first several minutes, Dickey is alone and barely speaks, yet viewers get a feel for her character almost immediately. The levelheaded Faye is at a crossroads in life but allows herself a small window of time to wax nostalgic about an important person from her childhood. Along the way, she encounters a few of her neighbors at a remote campsite, each of them leaving an impression on her that changes her plans for the future.
And that’s before Lito shows up, a fellow wandering soul who looms large in her memory. The chemistry between Dickey and Studi, who’s great as always, is charming; it’s beautiful to see them playing romantic leads for the first time in their careers. (Both actors share their first on-screen kiss here, which is baffling considering how long they’ve been in the industry.) Their scenes together are wonderful, but there’s an undercurrent of melancholy throughout as both characters consider their pasts and what is looming in their twilight years.
Considering “A Love Song” is only playing in limited release, it won’t set the box office on fire and most people won’t see it in a theater. But I strongly urge you to keep it on your radar as it hits VOD in the coming weeks. Running a brisk 81 minutes, the length is deceptive considering the characters at the center of the story evolve so much in a comparatively small amount of time. We’re only halfway through the year and awards season is still around the corner, but as of now, Dickey is my current pick for Best Actress.
Grade: A-
“Prey”
(Rated R for strong bloody violence. Now available on Hulu.)
The premise: The newest entry in the “Predator” franchise is set in the Comanche Nation back in the late 1700s. Naru (Amber Midthunder) is a fierce and highly skilled young woman who has trained alongside legendary hunters. When danger threatens her camp, she discovers the perpetrator is a technologically advanced alien predator who considers Earth his personal hunting preserve. As the enemy picks off her friends and family one-by-one, Naru lures him into a vicious showdown.
The verdict: The “Predator” franchise is one of my big pop culture blind spots. I only saw the original a couple of weeks ago and I vaguely remember seeing parts of “Predator 2” as a kid when my dad rented it on VHS. From that perspective, I came into the latest installment with no bias or preconceived notions.
That being said, “Prey” is fantastic. Keep in mind I’ve got no nostalgic attachments to the series, but I’d say it’s easily as good as (or dare I say better than) the original. From the opening scene, it’s apparent that Midthunder is a bona fide movie star who exudes charisma. If she’s not a major action heroine in the next few years, I’ll be shocked. She needs to be cast in everything ASAP.
Director Dan Trachtenberg and screenwriter Patrick Aison not only pay homage to the original, but they also craft a thrilling adventure that would be terrific even if the Predator weren’t involved. What’s more, they’re obviously committed to providing an accurate portrayal of the Comanche. There are no “cowboys and Indians” or “noble savage” stereotypes here.
In addition to Midthunder, the rest of the cast – comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation actors including Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Julian Black – is so compelling it was impossible to take my eyes off the screen. Popular franchises like this one come with a lot of baggage attached, but “Prey” manages to excel where previous entries didn’t because Trachtenberg and Aison keep the crucial elements at the forefront: interesting characters and a fresh, exciting narrative.
Grade: B+
“Vengeance”
(Rated R for language and brief violence. Now playing in select theaters.)
The premise: This dark comedy, written and directed by B.J. Novak (“The Office”), centers on Ben Manalowitz (Novak), an aspiring podcaster who travels from New York to West Texas to investigate the death of a woman he once hooked up with. As a result, he finds himself drawn into an intriguing mystery and an attempt by her brother (Boyd Holbrook) to avenge the crime.
The verdict: Although Novak’s debut has some solid ideas and strong performances, the film’s lofty ideas work better in theory than in practice. The various narrative threads never fully gel. What’s more, his attempts to satirize true crime podcasts and NPR culture come across as halfhearted jabs at best. It’s tough to mock your own culture and the Harvard grad is the patronizing liberal stereotype personified. That’s why his primary message – “Southerners are people, not clichés, and they’re worthy of respect” – feels incredibly condescending despite the fact that it’s an accurate statement.
Nevertheless, the flick is worth a watch thanks to dynamic work from Holbrook, Lio Tipton, Dove Cameron (woefully underutilized) and a killer supporting performance from Ashton Kutcher. He’s not in the movie a lot, but he makes his presence count.
Grade: B-
