Dianne Crews Overbey, 69 of Bremen passed away suddenly on March 3, 2023 at her residence.
She was born on January 27, 1954 in Bremen, Georgia the daughter of Helen Virginia Head and the late Wilmer Crews.
Dianne was a Bremen High School Graduate and was currently employed as the head kitchen cook at People Pleaser Deli. She was a member of Bremen Church of Christ.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Charles Overbey; son, Jeremy Michael Overbey; brothers, Gene Crews and David Leon Crews.
Survivors include her mother, Helen Virginia Head; a daughter, Natasha Overbey Pope; sister, Jane Crews Oaks; brother, Michael Lynn Crews and grandchildren, Brayden Michael Overbey and Nathan Charles Overbey.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Bremen Church of Christ between 1 to 3 p.m.
Funeral Services will follow at 3 pm with Minister Chad Dollahite officiating. Congregational singing will be lead by Johnny McDaniel. Jonathon Crews, Tristan Crews, Shane Crews, Caleb Crews, Johnathan Crews and Chris Crews will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
