Diane Teresa Ludemann, 65, of Villa Rica, died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
According to her wishes, she was cremated.
The family will receive friends on May 7, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
