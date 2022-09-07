Mrs. Diane Deese, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, celebrated her heavenly home going on September 6, 2022.
Mrs. Deese was born on October 22, 1939 to the late Wilburn and Helen Downs. She married at a young age and had three children: Debbie, Donnie, and Dana. She was a hard worker having worked and Sears in the cafeteria, Tropicana, Avondale Mills, and as caregiver at nursing homes and for family over the years. She was a Christian lady and when she read where Jesus said “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me, though he died, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?,” Diane answered yes in her heart. And because of this, she is now resting in heaven and free of many long-time and painful health issues.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gay Helton; and her granddaughter, Macy Diane Marquet.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Bruce Deese; her children, Debra Cooper Dykes, Donald (Sheila) Cooper, Jr., and Dana Marquet; her grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Cooper, Katie (Wes) Hamm, Kevin (Lauren) Cooper, Carin (Danny) Hall, Daniel (Sarah) Dykes, Tessa (Tim) Dykes, Josey Dykes, Robert (Ashley) Dykes, Michael (Kayla) Marquet, Kale Marquet, and Kyle Marquet; her great-grandchildren, Riley, Rachel, Reagan, Savannah, Emma, Ava, Owen, Braden, Callen, Nora, Lucas, Olivia, and another due in September; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Lee Wimberly and Bro. Daniel Dykes will officiate. Interment will be held at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Prior to the funeral services, the family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Deese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.