Mrs. Diane Deese, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, celebrated her heavenly home going on September 6, 2022.

Mrs. Deese was born on October 22, 1939 to the late Wilburn and Helen Downs. She married at a young age and had three children: Debbie, Donnie, and Dana. She was a hard worker having worked and Sears in the cafeteria, Tropicana, Avondale Mills, and as caregiver at nursing homes and for family over the years. She was a Christian lady and when she read where Jesus said “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me, though he died, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?,” Diane answered yes in her heart. And because of this, she is now resting in heaven and free of many long-time and painful health issues.

