Diane Brand

Diane Cook Brand, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 25, 1950, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late John T. Cook and the late Christine Eason Cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Jean Miller.
Diane graduated from Central High School in 1969 and she was Jehovah’s Witness by faith.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Bobby Brand; sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua & Linda Brand, and Jeremy & Cayla Brand; granddaughters, Ansley Nevaeh Brand, and Luna Fae Brand; brothers, Richard Cook, Jerry Cook, Wade Cook, and Doyle Cook; and brother-in-law, Mike Miller.
In keeping with Diane’s wishes, her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at.martin-hightower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.