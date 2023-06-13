Diana Lynn Richards of Whitesburg, Ga. passed away June 8, 2023 at the age of 68.
Diana was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Billy J. Richards, son, Leslie J. Richards, her mother, Naomi Lawson, three brothers, David, Chuck and Larry Lawson and one sister, Sue Lawson. She is survived by twp sisters, Jan Lawson and Brenda (Painter) Lawson, one brother, Corky Lawson, 3 sons and 2 daughters Harold (Tiffany) Richards, Tommy Richards, Christopher Richards, Annette (Wade) Wagnon, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and mother-in-law, Lanora Eskew.
