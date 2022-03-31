West Georgia fell to the North Georgia Nighthawks in Wednesday's midweek action by a score of 9-4.
It was a bullpen game from the start, as Jeff Smith stated that he would use one pitcher per inning for the entire game.
The Wolves (14-13, 7-10 GSC) got on the board after seeing just one pitch, as leadoff hitter Brody Wortham launched the first pitch of the bottom of the first over the center field wall to give the Wolves an early 1-0 lead.
The Nighthawks (20-11, 7-5 PBC) joined the scoring fray in the top of the third thanks to three runs on four hits, including a two run homer from Jake Arnold.
In the fourth, the Nighthawks added two more runs on back to back home runs from Crews Taylor and Tim Conway, giving North Georgia a 5-1 lead.
In the fifth, Wortham struck again with another solo home run, trimming the NGU lead to 5-2.
Both teams were held scoreless until the eighth, when the Nighthawks put up three more insurance runs while managing just one hit in the inning.
The Wolves responded in the eighth with a run when Collin Moore crossed the plate on a bases loaded hit by pitch. After eight innings, North Georgia led 8-3.
In the ninth, the Nighthawks got that run right back thanks to a lead-off solo homer by Riley Frost.
In the bottom half, the Wolves scored one run from an RBI double from Collin Moore, but that was the extent of the damage, as UWG dropped the midweek game by a final score of 9-4.
West Georgia is back in action this weekend, welcoming the Tusculum Pioneers for a three-game non-conference series. First pitch is set for Friday at 6 p.m.
