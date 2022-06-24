Dexter Lee Reynolds, 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on June 19, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Agape of God Ministry, 45 Old Airport Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton.
His viewing will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.