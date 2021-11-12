Dewey “Taylor” Summerlin, age 83 of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, November 11, 2021. He was born January 22, 1938 in the Glenloch community, the son of the late Dewey Houston Summerlin and the late Geneva Taylor Summerlin.
Mr. Summerlin was a Veteran of the United States Army and began his working career with DuGro Frozen Foods, where he served as Head of the Engineering Department. He continued his working career in the Maintenance Department with Tanner Medical Center for eighteen years, until retirement. Following retirement, Taylor found extreme satisfaction in gardening and sharing the bounty with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, who were truly the “apple of his eye”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janett Waits Summerlin, and sisters: JoAnn Summerlin and Kathryn Swink. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter and son-in-law, Joanna Annette & Lt. Steven Raley, granddaughter, Savannah Kathryn Grace Raley, and grandson, Jackson Carter Raley, all of Annandale, Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor John Kilgore officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Allen Swink, Barry Swink, Scott Caldwell, Benny Lasseter, Larry Clifton, Ronald Truitt, and Greg Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be: Carroll Swink, Russ McGowan, Jackie Privett, and Roy Truitt. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.com.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
