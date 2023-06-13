Dewey Dayton Clark

Mr. Dewey Dayton Clark, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. He was born December 5, 1932, in Clayton, Georgia, the son of the late Thomas Lester Clark and the late Norma Clyde Nichols.

Dewey graduated from Rabun County High School (Clayton, Ga.), where he was the first football player to score a touchdown for their newly founded team in 1949. However, his happiest memory during his high school years was meeting his future wife, Marilyn White. Dewey and Marilyn, high school sweethearts, eloped shortly before graduating on May 28, 1952, and were an example of true love and commitment to everyone that knew them as they built their lives, raised their family and shared 71 years of marriage.