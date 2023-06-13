Mr. Dewey Dayton Clark, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. He was born December 5, 1932, in Clayton, Georgia, the son of the late Thomas Lester Clark and the late Norma Clyde Nichols.
Dewey graduated from Rabun County High School (Clayton, Ga.), where he was the first football player to score a touchdown for their newly founded team in 1949. However, his happiest memory during his high school years was meeting his future wife, Marilyn White. Dewey and Marilyn, high school sweethearts, eloped shortly before graduating on May 28, 1952, and were an example of true love and commitment to everyone that knew them as they built their lives, raised their family and shared 71 years of marriage.
Dewey chose to support his family by serving in the United States Navy, achieving a twenty-eight year career and rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the Navy’s Medical Corp. The Navy enabled him to travel all over the world many times, including serving two tours in Vietnam. When asked about his travels and what his favorite country was, he wouldn’t hesitate to say, “America.” Home was always his favorite place to be. Upon his retirement from the Navy in 1979, Dewey and Marilyn chose Carrollton as their retirement home, and he enjoyed a second sixteen year career with the Copper Division at Southwire as a mechanic and welder.
His role in the Medical Corp earned him the nickname of “Doc” and “Chief” by many of his friends, but it was his title of “Dad” or “GrandDewey” that he was most proud.
A highly talented, self-taught guitarist, singer and songwriter, he shared his talents all over the world and brought happiness to anyone who was fortunate to hear him perform. When he wasn’t playing his guitar and singing, he enjoyed fishing, relaxing at home, or making a spur of the moment trip to get a good ‘ol Varsity hot dog. His sense of humor and worldly wisdom were unique. A motto that could describe his fix-it skills could be, “What God can’t fix, duct tape will.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill, Jesse and infant brother, Dempsey, and sister Frances Palmer.
Dewey leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Marilyn White Clark; sons & daughters-in-laws, James Roy Clark (Marybeth Murray Clark), Dayton “Tim” Clark (Ann Word Clark); daughters and sons-in-law, Alicia Clark Bond (Dwight Bond), and Robin Clark Donsbach (Bob Donsbach); ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Bond officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Troy Cook, Barry Clark, Dayton Thomas Clark, Bob Donsbach, Richard Holt, Cole Jordan, and James Palmer, Jr. The United States Navy will render military honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen at carrollcountysoupkitchen.org, 345 Beulah Church Road.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
