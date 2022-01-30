The state's No. 1 team was in Bowdon's building on Friday night.
Drew Charter showed the Red Devils why they were the top team, and nearly hit triple digits in the process beating the Devils 98-56 despite Drew Hopson's 33 points. Bowdon’s girls faced a more even matchup, and they lost a low-scoring heartbreaker, 30-29.
Bowdon went up 2-0 early, but Drew Charter quickly erased that lead with a three from Jakobe Strozier. Through the initial portion of the first quarter, Bowdon had some opportunities for inside shots, but several times the ball simply rolled across the rim. Drew Charter went on a 13-2 run that put them up 17-4.
Shortly after, Strozier added on an exclamation point dunk off a steal, and it looked as though Drew Charter had all the momentum. However, Bowdon’s Hopson had a driving layup that sparked the Red Devils into a 6-0 run of their own. That made it a 19-10 game. However, the Eagles were not deterred, as Bryant Tripplett knocked down a three from the right wing to give Drew a double-digit, 22-10 lead going into the second.
A big story for Drew Charter was the number of and-one scores, fouls, and technical fouls. Bowdon had three technical fouls through the course of the game, and Drew Charter finished the night with 24 points off free throws alone.
The Eagles changed defensive looks several times over the course of the game, going between an aggressive 3-2 zone to straight man-to-man, among other looks, and Bowdon struggled to get good angles for shots. Cameron Holloway and Hopson combined for 12 points in the second quarter, but Drew Charter was more efficient. Ced Taylor III and Cam Johnson were on fire for the Eagles, coming away with 21 combined points to add to their teammate’s single scores, and Drew Charter went into halftime up 55-29.
For most of the third, Bowdon's only scores were from Hopson, who had the hot hand in the third quarter. Hopson had 18 points in the third alone. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, however, Hopson was charged with a technical foul after hitting a deep three midway through the third. Later in the third, Arthur Johnson was charged with a technical after fouling out of the game, and Drew Charter’s Strozier was called for a technical in the same sequence. Drew Charter went into the fourth with an 89-46 lead.
It was a six-minute fourth quarter, and near the beginning, Bowdon was charged with yet another technical foul. This time, it was Holloway for taunting. Through the rest of the quarter, Bowdon’s Hopson added six points onto his breakout performance, while Drew Charter added on nine points as a team, mainly from free throws. The Eagles almost broke triple digits with a last second three-point attempt, but the shot didn’t fall.
“I felt like the fight that we brought [was a positive],” head coach David Bramble said. “They’re the number one team in the state for a reason. The first time we played them we were kind of timid. We didn’t execute the way we needed to tonight, but I felt like we brought the fight to them.”
Bramble also said, “Andrew Hopson had a good game. [He’s] somebody who’s not usually our leading scorer, but he was tonight.”
Bowdon girls lose one-point heartbreaker
The Friday night slate for Bowdon started with a girls’ matchup. Both teams went into the night carrying previous struggles and losing records. Bowdon came out swinging, and Mia McIntyre knocked down two of three foul shots after being fouled behind the line. Bowdon’s Jessi Gibbs had four points off offensive rebounds later in the quarter, and Drew Charter had several long possessions with no points, and it was 7-4 at the end of the first.
Drew Charter narrowed the gap in the second. Charter’s Bianca Benton had a long two from the corner that tied the game up at 9-9 early on. The teams exchanged shots, and these tied the game up at 11, and then 13. After the second tie , there was a fairly long stretch where neither team put up any points.
That is until Bowdon’s Gibbs got a putback off an offensive rebound to give Bowdon a 15-13 lead at the half.
The third quarter stayed close. Drew Charter gained the lead 19-16 near the end of the quarter thanks to a four point quarter from Schiffler and a couple free throws from others. Bowdon’s Sariah Anderson had a three to tie it up with a little over a minute to go in the third. Bowdon had a chance to regain the lead on a fast break near the buzzer, but the shot didn’t fall, and it was a 19-19 tie going into the final period.
Bowdon was hot in the first moments of the fourth. The Red Devils sank two back-to-back three pointers from Mia McIntyre and Ally Bowen, and the Eagles called a timeout. Drew fought back in the minutes after their timeout with scores from Sayj Harris, Destiny Hodge, and Schiffler. Harris knocked down a three with a little over a minute to go, and suddenly Drew Charter was in the lead at 30-29.
This proved to be the game-winner, as Bowdon could not take advantage of free throws or possessions in the final minute. The Lady Eagles scraped by with a one point win over Bowdon.
