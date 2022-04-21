Bowdon and Bremen combined for a total of six home runs in the battle between the Red Devils and Blue Devils on Wednesday. In the end, Bremen outscored Bowdon to win the game 12-7.
Bremen took an early 2-0 lead, on a sacrifice fly by Blake Matthews and an RBI-double by Dylan Huey. Bowdon answered in the bottom of the frame with a homer by Brady Entrekin, the first home run of the night, making it 2-1.
In the second, Beau Kelley extended Bremen’s lead with a two-run homer over the left field fence. The Blue Devils went on to grow their lead even further with two runs in the third, including an Easton White solo homer.
Bowdon had their best offensive inning in the bottom of the fourth. Mason Mims started the scoring with a two-run homer to left field, and Jack Watkins had an RBI single later in the inning. With these three runs, the game was back in reach for Bowdon, down 7-5.
However, Bremen went on to score five more runs after this point, including a big three-run seventh in which Ty Morris, Easton White, and JT Wood all sent runners across the plate. Bowdon started a brief comeback in the bottom of the final inning with a two-run homer by Will Rainwater, but it wasn’t enough for the Red Devils.
Denver Crook took the win for the Blue Devils on the mound. The pitcher lasted three-and-a-third innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out two. AJ Lipham and Matthews entered the game out of the bullpen to close out the game in relief.
Mims and Watkins spent the most time on the mound for Bowdon. Watkins surrendered four runs on four hits over one and one-third innings, and Mims allowed five runs on five hits while striking out five through three-and-two-thirds innings.
Each team hit three home runs on the night. For Bremen, it was Kelley in the second inning, White in the third, and Lipham in the fifth. For Bowdon, it was Entrekin in the first inning, Mims in the fourth, and Rainwater in the seventh.
Bowdon and Bremen also finished the night with ten hits apiece. White, Kelley, Jonah Hatchett, and Huey all had two hits to lead the Blue Devils. Kelley, White and Lipham also led the team with two RBIs each.
As for the Red Devils, Watkins led Bowdon with three hits in four at bats, and Rainwater led the Red devils with two RBIs.
