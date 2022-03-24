Tom Sizemore, a local resident for the past 17 years who lives in the Mount Zion community, recently qualified to run for the open District 5 seat on the Carroll County School System Board of Education.
Voters will go to the polls on May 24 to elect a new board member to fill the spot held by Donald Nixon for the past 20 years. Nixon, a retired educator and coach in the Mount Zion school district, announced earlier this month that he would not be seeking another term on the board that governs the Carroll County School System.
Sizemore, who is currently district manager for Ollie's Bargain Outlet, is originally from Columbia County and Harlem, Ga. He is a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where he received a degree in agricultural economics and the University of Georgia where he earned a bachelor's degree in the same discipline.
"I love the culture that has been developed over the last several years in our county," Sizemore said when asked why he was seeking a seat on the county schools board.
"Continuing to develop the community, our staff members, the facilities, and most importantly, our students is at the top of the list for why I am running," he stated.
In regard to particular issues on which he plans to focus his attention if elected, Sizemore said, "The retention and recruitment of high-quality educators is a must-address issue for the Board."
"The development of our faculty members countywide over the last several years has been astounding, and I want that trend to continue for years to come," he explained.
Sizemore also noted, "We must continue to look for opportunities to improve the standard of living for our students by committing to the development of new facilities for them to thrive in, such as the Performing Arts Center and improved academic and athletic facilities that have been constructed over the last several years.
"Finally, we must continue to take pride in our students for raising the attendance and graduation rates within the county and foster a desire in our communities to strive for perfection in these categories," Sizemore added.
Sizemore said that is his first time to run for a public office.
"Time to spread my wings a little and get involved in things and do what I can to help," he said.
He and his wife, Vicki, have two sons who attended the Mount Zion schools.
Sizemore is running against former board of education board member Bill Kecskes and Curtis Stepps who also qualified for the District 5 spot on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education.
