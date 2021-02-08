Deutzia, a beautiful spring-flowering shrub for the old fashion garden

Q: I am interested in planting a mixed garden with blooming shrubs and flowers. I would like to include old fashioned favorites like those from grandmother’s garden. I would like to know more about a plant that grandmother called Deutzia.
A: Many heirloom gardens feature the old-fashioned beauty, Deutzia. These plants have been passed down from generation to generation and as such were often found in grandmother’s garden.
This ornamental member of the Hydrangea family is native to eastern and central Asia, Europe, and Central America. China is the home of approximately 50 different species.
The shrub is named for a Dutch amateur botanist, Johan van der Deutz during the 1700s. Deutzia was introduced in the United States at the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington.
Deutzia can be found in old landscape settings, around old farmhouses, as well as part of modern-day old-fashion gardens. Like Hydrangeas they produce small flowers that grow in clusters. Deutzia flowers in the early spring to mid-summer. When blooming, Deutzia is a striking, fragrant plant that is covered with small white to pinkish flowers that grow in panicles. Often it appears that the cascading branches are covered with a blanket of snow.
Depending on the species, some Deutzia flowers look different with petals gently drooping while others have bell-shaped flowers. These ornamental shrubs have light green deciduous leaves. When the leaves fall the mounded structure of the plant can be enjoyed as it adds shape and form to the winter garden.
Deutzia is easily grown in full sun to part shade, average well-drained soil and moderate moisture. Best flowering usually requires at least partial to full sun. Varieties range in height and spread from two feet to eight or 10 feet.
They rarely suffer from disease problems; the only difficulties usually are excessive drought or too much moisture from poorly drained soil. Annual pruning is necessary to get rid of dead branches and help maintain the natural shape of the plant. Monitor and prune annually to maintain the shape and size that your garden can support and prevent the plant from taking over. Pruning should be performed immediately after flowering since Deutzia flowers on old wood. If you wait too late you take a chance of cutting off next year’s flowering buds.
Propagation is easy using softwood cuttings. An easy way to acquire new plants is to find a friend with a Deutzia and ask for a cutting much as our grandmothers did.
Prepare six-inch cuttings at the end of summer on softwood growth (new wood that is still bendable), that is not brown bark, but is in the process of hardening. Remove the lower leaves, leaving only the top two sets of leaves. Plant cuttings in potting soil mix or a mix of peat moss and sand. Keep the soil mix a little moist. New roots should develop.
As new plants continue to grow protect them from cooler weather by keeping them inside until the last frost has passed. Around mid-May is a good time to transplant to a size larger pot. In the fall plants will be ready to place in the ground.
Deutzia is often available at local garden centers. Deutzia is a fantastically showy and fragrant spring-flowering shrub. Fuzzy Deutzia, also known as Deutzia scrabra, is an excellent choice.
There are several hybrid varieties available. A few notable are Deutzia gracilis ‘Nikko‘, Deutzia x kalmiifolia, and Deutzia longifolia in various shades of pink and white. Check at local nurseries and online to purchase plants. Be sure to check your garden location and space for the varieties you may choose. Deutzia will be a treasured addition to your old fashion garden.
If you have further horticultural questions contact a UGA Extension Volunteer at the Carroll County Extension Office at 900 Newnan Road Carrollton, 770 836-8546 or online at ccmg@uga.edu. Also, be sure to register for our homeowner’s lawn care webinar on Feb. 23. To register visit https://tinyurl.com/yam400fl.
