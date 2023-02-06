Destiny Sierra Ray, 17, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Her celebration of life was held on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Heard County High School Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with the Rev. Bryan Calhoun officiating. The family accepted guests at the GPAC on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Destiny was born Oct. 30, 2005, in Troup County to Steven Scott Ray and LueAnn Howard Ray. She was a Baptist by faith.
She was a well-known student in her junior year at Heard County High School and worked part-time at Hometown Pizza as a cook. She was a member of the wrestling team, where she excelled as an all-state athlete on several occasions.
Music was one of her passions, one she pursued as an active member of the Heard High Chorus. She also loved to read and travel to new places. She was always driven to succeed at whatever she did. She had huge aspirations and was focused on making her dreams happen. Her strong and independent spirit inspired others to make themselves better.
Her personality made her easy to get along with. As a friend, she was fiercely loyal. She had a huge heart and was unapologetically herself. You always knew where you stood with her.
Central to her life was her family, whom she loved dearly. After her parents brought little Dakota home, Destiny became a role model for her, and they developed a very special bond. Destiny also loved her extended family of grandparents and cousins.
Survivors include: dad and mama, Scotty and LueAnn Ray; sister, Dakota Ann Ray; Nanny, Brenda Ray; grandma, Janice Robertson; grandpa, Richard Howard; papa, Jackie Arrington; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates and friends.
She was preceded in death by her papa, Tommy Ray; great-grandpa, Robert Roberts; pawpaw, Roger Robertson; and grandpa, Roger Nixon.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.
