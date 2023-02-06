Destiny Sierra Ray

Destiny Sierra Ray, 17, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Her celebration of life was held on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Heard County High School Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with the Rev. Bryan Calhoun officiating. The family accepted guests at the GPAC on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Destiny Ray, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos