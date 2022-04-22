Dessie Lee Williams Morgan, 79, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 1530 Jacksonville Road in Tallapoosa. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from noon until the service hour.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Morgan family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.