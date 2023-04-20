Ms. Dessalyn Pattman, age 18, died on April 11, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday April 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Rd, Lithonia, GA 30058. Interment will follow at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Viewing will be Thursday April 20, 2023 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Dessalyn Pattman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

